Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Tops $37.39 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, CoinBene, Zebpay and Liqui. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $37.39 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000658 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 342,443,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,622,717 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, DragonEX, Zebpay, BitMart, Crex24, OKEx, OTCBTC, BigONE, HADAX, Mercatox, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, FCoin, Koinex, CoinBene, IDAX, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Tokenomy and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.