AgaveCoin (AGVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.33 Million

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $21.33 million and approximately $30,199.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One AgaveCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AgaveCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00187089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.01331691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AgaveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AgaveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.