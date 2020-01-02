Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.20.

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 98.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 127.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

NYSE ADC opened at $70.17 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

