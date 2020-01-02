Agrocoin Trading Up 357.4% This Week (AGRO)

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded 301.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Agrocoin has traded 357.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Agrocoin has a total market capitalization of $27.92 million and approximately $644,834.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrocoin token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003291 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.07 or 0.06019889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Agrocoin is a token. It launched on January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. Agrocoin’s official website is bitagro.io.

Agrocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

