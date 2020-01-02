AI Doctor Hits Market Cap of $2.24 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. AI Doctor has a market cap of $2.24 million and $70,402.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BitForex, Allcoin and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.57 or 0.05993662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030832 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036553 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024558 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BitForex, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im, Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, Bit-Z and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.