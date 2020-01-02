AI Doctor Hits Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BtcTrade.im, OKEx and CoinBene. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $60,814.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About AI Doctor

AIDOC is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Allcoin, BCEX, Bit-Z, CoinBene, OKEx, Huobi and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

