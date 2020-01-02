AidCoin (AID) Price Hits $0.0085

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. AidCoin has a total market cap of $386,202.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.01334630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00121862 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

