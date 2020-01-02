Aion Trading Down 3.4% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Aion has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Liqui. Aion has a total market capitalization of $20.01 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Koinex, IDEX, Kyber Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, Liqui and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

