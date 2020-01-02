Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $17,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $231.14. 1,310,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $241.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

