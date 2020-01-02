Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AKAM. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. FBN Securities raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.78. 410,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $442,094.40. Insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

