Akroma Trading Up 17.8% This Week (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Akroma has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $4,623.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.01830845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

