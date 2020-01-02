Aladdin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.25 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Aladdin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aladdin has a total market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aladdin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, TOPBTC and BITKER.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aladdin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,159.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.01814846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.27 or 0.02838582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00580154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00641032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061378 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00384421 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,357,537,104 tokens. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BITKER, TOPBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aladdin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aladdin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.