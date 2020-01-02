Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $109.20 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003046 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. Algorand has a market cap of $109.20 million and approximately $37.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01341499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,031,168,157 coins and its circulating supply is 499,896,314 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.