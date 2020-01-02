Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $112.93 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $112.93 million and approximately $41.09 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003233 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.01343839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand's total supply is 3,032,039,267 coins and its circulating supply is 500,767,424 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand's official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

