Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will report sales of $22.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.98 billion and the highest is $23.33 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $17.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $74.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.49 billion to $76.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $96.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.87 billion to $103.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.49.

NYSE:BABA opened at $212.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.02. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $129.83 and a 52-week high of $218.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.