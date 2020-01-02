All Sports (SOC) Price Down 7.2% This Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $7.50, $13.77 and $18.94. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $85,536.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.06023043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036681 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024479 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $50.98, $51.55, $10.39, $7.50 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

