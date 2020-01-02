AllSafe Price Tops $0.0160 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $146,407.00 and $2,490.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000402 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

