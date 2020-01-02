Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.88. Ally Financial posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $68,659.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,252.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

