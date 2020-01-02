Almeela Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,117.00 (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Almeela has a market capitalization of $338,361.00 and approximately $1,117.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Almeela has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Almeela token can currently be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021992 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 187.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000824 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Almeela

Almeela (CRYPTO:KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

