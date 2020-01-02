Alpha Coin (APC) Hits Market Cap of $13,465.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $13,465.00 and $19,808.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001117 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

