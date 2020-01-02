Alpha Token One Day Volume Reaches $1,093.00 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $559,844.00 and approximately $1,093.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 106.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00187089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.01331691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token.

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

