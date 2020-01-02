Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP David C. Drummond Sells 28,429 Shares

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $30.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,367.37. 1,406,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,646. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,014.07 and a one year high of $1,368.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,331.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,227.95. The company has a market cap of $921.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $911,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $475,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 363,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,618,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

