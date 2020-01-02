Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $60,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.33.

GOOGL stock traded up $29.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,368.68. 1,346,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,729. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,022.37 and a twelve month high of $1,368.68. The company has a market capitalization of $939.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,330.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,226.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.