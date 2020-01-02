Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ: PINE) recently:

12/26/2019 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

12/18/2019 – Alpine Income Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Alpine Income Property Trust is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Alpine Income Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Alpine Income Property Trust is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $19.09.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.