Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.6% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,175.73.

Shares of AMZN traded up $50.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,898.01. 4,025,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,780.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,818.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,497.11 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $939.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

