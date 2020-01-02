Ambrosus (AMB) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC and Kucoin. Ambrosus has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $661,973.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinrail, Kucoin, RightBTC, IDEX, Mercatox, Binance, Gatecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

