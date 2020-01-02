AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie set a $16.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners set a $11.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,527,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,756. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $751.87 million, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

