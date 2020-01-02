Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 27.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

