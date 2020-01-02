American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Cacti Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,499 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 25,250 shares during the period. American Express makes up 5.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $69,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.82. 78,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. American Express has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

