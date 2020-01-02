American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.91% of American Realty Investors worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 217.37%.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

