American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. American Tower posted earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $242.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.92.

NYSE AMT opened at $229.82 on Thursday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $153.93 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 34,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $7,898,474.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,977,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,718 shares of company stock valued at $15,302,123. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

