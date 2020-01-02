Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $47.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.18. 56,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,055. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.