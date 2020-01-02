Amgen (AMGN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/31/2019 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2019 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $253.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2019 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2019 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/12/2019 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.09. 397,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,257. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 158.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 50.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,859,000 after acquiring an additional 369,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

