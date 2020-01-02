Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 216.25 ($2.84).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

AMGO stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a current ratio of 22.39. Amigo has a 1 year low of GBX 53.40 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of $326.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Amigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Stephan Wilcke sold 1,506,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £948,878.28 ($1,248,195.58).

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

