Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will announce $379.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $388.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.30 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $497.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,036.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

