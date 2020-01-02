Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRX. Svb Leerink cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

AMRX traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.69. 733,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

