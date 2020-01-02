AMO Coin (AMO) Market Cap Hits $3.07 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $306,049.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.01334630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00121862 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,324,956,636 tokens. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

