AmonD Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $949,018.00 and approximately $10,736.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Hanbitco, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.01330318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD's genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD's total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,903,377 tokens. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD's official message board is medium.com/amondofficial.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitMart, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

