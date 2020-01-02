Amoveo Trading 43% Higher Over Last Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Amoveo has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $578.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for about $44.18 or 0.00638413 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.44 or 0.06046033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031028 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036559 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

VEO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

