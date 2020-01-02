Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.01

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00014396 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.64 or 0.06097419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030768 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024490 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,638,533 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

