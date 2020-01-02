AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Hits $0.0004

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $17,960.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.