Analysts Anticipate Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $320,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $6.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.10 million, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $69.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,843.77% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $228,900.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $54,040.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,150 shares of company stock worth $392,032. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

