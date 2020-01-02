Analysts Anticipate Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.47). Apache reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 138.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 349,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 143,824 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,978,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Apache by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of Apache by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 23,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APA opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.92. Apache has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

