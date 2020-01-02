Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) to announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,326. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

