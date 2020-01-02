Analysts Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will announce $574.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $568.00 million and the highest is $578.35 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $556.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of CRS opened at $49.78 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,079 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 37,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

