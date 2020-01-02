Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.62. Crane reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Buckingham Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 828.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 389,187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crane by 1,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,442,000 after buying an additional 88,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 4,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 64,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a 52-week low of $69.04 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

