Analysts Anticipate Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to report sales of $341.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $312.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ENVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE ENVA opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Enova International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Enova International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.