Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.24. Kohl’s reported earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $75.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

