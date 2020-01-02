Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.10. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIME. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 415,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,717. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Mimecast news, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $64,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,696,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 551,849 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,578,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

