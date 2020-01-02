Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.92. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $904,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,789 shares of company stock worth $4,849,229 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 127,195 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $9,374,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $107.49 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.24.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

